Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $55.15, but opened at $56.02. Newmont Goldcorp shares last traded at $56.26, with a volume of 592,610 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $235,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,384,289.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total value of $166,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,803 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,452. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $73.00 target price on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.38.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

