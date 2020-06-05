Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$32.50 to C$35.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Northland Power traded as high as C$33.20 and last traded at C$33.20, with a volume of 397734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.95.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NPI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.73, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 72.07%.

Northland Power Company Profile (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

