Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.59 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will report $8.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.78 billion. Northrop Grumman posted sales of $8.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year sales of $35.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.04 billion to $35.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $37.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.30 billion to $38.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Northrop Grumman.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Cowen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.92.

NYSE NOC opened at $335.74 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680,406.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,709,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,727,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,917 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,203,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,573,546,000 after buying an additional 877,311 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,818,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,760,434,000 after buying an additional 629,137 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,879,000 after buying an additional 628,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,230,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrop Grumman (NOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.