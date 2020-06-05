NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 84.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 28,692 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NUDM opened at $24.54 on Friday. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.56.

