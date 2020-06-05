ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.00, but opened at $18.83. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. ON Semiconductor shares last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 344,745 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $23.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

In related news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $297,715.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,004.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 29.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 40.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.15 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

