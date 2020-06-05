Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Yum China in a report released on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum China’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on YUMC. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 target price on shares of Yum China in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

NYSE YUMC opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.41. Yum China had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 807.6% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth $26,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

