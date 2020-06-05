Oppenheimer Weighs in on EnerSys’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for EnerSys in a report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $781.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.63 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $69.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day moving average is $64.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $78.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 354,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,966,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.96%.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

