Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $10.80, but opened at $11.05. Park Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 9,474,500 shares.

Specifically, Director Thomas A. Natelli purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,105.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $331,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 121,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,636. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PK. Barclays lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PK. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 510,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 65,268 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 423,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 85,218 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 44,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 787,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,371,000 after purchasing an additional 138,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:PK)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

