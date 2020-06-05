Parkland Fuel Corp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Parkland Fuel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.11.

Several other analysts have also commented on PKI. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$54.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. AltaCorp Capital lowered their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of PKI opened at C$38.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Parkland Fuel has a one year low of C$17.57 and a one year high of C$49.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and a PE ratio of 19.85.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.49). The business had revenue of C$4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.24 billion.

In other Parkland Fuel news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 18,256 shares of Parkland Fuel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.10, for a total value of C$677,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 493,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,313,647.53. Insiders have sold 63,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,075 in the last three months.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

