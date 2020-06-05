Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 640.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,135 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,609.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,690,000 after acquiring an additional 49,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $18,687,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 624.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 851,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 734,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Shares of PDCO opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

Several analysts recently commented on PDCO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.