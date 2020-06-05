Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 33.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,675,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 840,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $31,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,897,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $737,407,000 after buying an additional 974,365 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,940,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $478,794,000 after buying an additional 684,504 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,438,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $461,661,000 after purchasing an additional 231,461 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 6,359,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 17.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,890,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,109,000 after acquiring an additional 853,891 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.40.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a $0.151 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.50%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

