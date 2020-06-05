Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 1,577 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $90,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $639,204,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,460.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,394.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,017.60. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,525.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,236.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

