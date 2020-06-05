Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microchip Technology in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.48. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $107.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.95.

MCHP stock opened at $106.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $112.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.27.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,250,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $966,145,000 after buying an additional 1,244,503 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,581,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,855,000 after buying an additional 48,909 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,925,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,746,000 after buying an additional 173,949 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,463,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,999,000 after buying an additional 837,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,432,000.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $239,551.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ganesh Moorthy sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,280,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,214 shares of company stock valued at $2,106,471. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.3675 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

