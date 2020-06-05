Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.39). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $69.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.80 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

NYSE KRG opened at $12.27 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $19.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.38, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 39,101 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 26.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 181,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 37,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,460,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,522,000 after buying an additional 22,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.