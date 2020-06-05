PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,823,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 144,060 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.2% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Apple worth $1,735,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 52,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $322.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,409.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $301.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cascend Securities reduced their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.55.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

