PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.92.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Barclays cut shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in PPL by 420.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 279,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,212 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.76. PPL has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.