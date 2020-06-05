Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.69

Shares of Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.69 and traded as high as $2.01. Premier Gold Mines shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 468,524 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$3.30 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$2.99 to C$3.17 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$4.90 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $460.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.79.

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$30.46 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Premier Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ewan Stewart Downie acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,707,778 shares in the company, valued at C$7,297,055.90. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 160,000 shares of company stock worth $228,300.

About Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG)

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

