Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 943 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,687 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Best Buy worth $20,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Best Buy by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Nomura Instinet decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.07. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

In other news, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,266.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $60,132.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,352.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,098 shares of company stock valued at $28,256,718 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

