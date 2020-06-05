Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 48,850 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of BIO-TECHNE worth $22,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 1,576.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 139.0% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,995 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.14, for a total transaction of $1,559,539.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,778.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 3,985 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,036,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,677,162 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TECH. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $218.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIO-TECHNE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.20.

TECH stock opened at $252.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.18 and a 200-day moving average of $214.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 12 month low of $155.17 and a 12 month high of $282.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.15.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

