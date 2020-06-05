Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $21,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KSU. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KSU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $154.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.21. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $178.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

In related news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $44,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,495.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

