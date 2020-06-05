Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $21.46 Million Stock Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 212,069 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $21,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fortinet by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,731,000 after purchasing an additional 40,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $139.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet Inc has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $149.69.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $135.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total value of $4,205,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,158,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,263,717.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,267 shares of company stock worth $6,153,955 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

