Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $21.74 Million Stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,288,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,221 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of nVent Electric worth $21,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in nVent Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 106,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in nVent Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 219,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in nVent Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 232,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in nVent Electric by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

In other news, Director Michael L. Ducker purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,254 shares in the company, valued at $214,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.50. nVent Electric PLC has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.91 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.56%. nVent Electric’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 39.33%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

