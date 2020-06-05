Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.35 Million Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,993,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 72,360 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $22,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 413,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 193,560 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 35,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,550,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $27,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIAV. ValuEngine raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 211.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

