Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $23.48 Million Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,748 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $23,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIO. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.00.

In other news, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total value of $202,606.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total transaction of $728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

BIO opened at $463.85 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.02 and a fifty-two week high of $497.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $452.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.31.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $571.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.