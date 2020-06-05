Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $23.73 Million Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 283,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $23,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $183,281,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $99,360,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,773,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,198,000 after buying an additional 782,435 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 501.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 906,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,435,000 after buying an additional 755,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,540,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $568,635,000 after buying an additional 677,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

NYSE KEYS opened at $102.38 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $77.77 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.01.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $248,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $366,251.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

