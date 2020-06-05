Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Fortive worth $23,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 78.6% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV opened at $67.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $83.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

FTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.31.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $314,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,348,843.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.00. Insiders sold 80,081 shares of company stock worth $5,004,454 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

