Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Corning worth $22,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Corning by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 50,138 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Corning by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,301,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000,000 after buying an additional 77,869 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Corning by 279.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 138,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 101,923 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Corning by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLW. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of GLW opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $34.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.35, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

