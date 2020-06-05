Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Cardinal Health worth $21,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 307.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cardinal Health Inc has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $39.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.486 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

