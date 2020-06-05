Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 91,956 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Manhattan Associates worth $22,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $585,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 426,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,975,000 after purchasing an additional 40,156 shares during the last quarter.

In other Manhattan Associates news, VP Bruce Richards sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,605,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $3,728,695. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. BidaskClub lowered Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra lowered Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $91.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average of $72.92. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $95.02.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.45% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

