Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,039 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.13% of EnerSys worth $23,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,923,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,936,000 after purchasing an additional 280,919 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,520,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,750,000 after purchasing an additional 88,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,269,000 after purchasing an additional 26,651 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 889,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,071,000 after purchasing an additional 191,201 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $69.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day moving average of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $78.97.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.07). EnerSys had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $781.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut their price target on EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on EnerSys from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

