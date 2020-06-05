Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,047 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Ceridian HCM worth $22,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after buying an additional 66,181 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $1,247,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 256,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 139.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 113,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

CDAY stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 328.30 and a beta of 1.67. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $79.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.86.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $222.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.42 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $5,666,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $122,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,805,461 shares of company stock worth $245,102,275 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.47.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

