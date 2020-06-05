Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,130,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,437 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $21,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 444,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 109,904 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 75,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.69. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.17 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 82.95%. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

