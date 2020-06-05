Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,894 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,259,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,894 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.93% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $22,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,317,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,503,000 after purchasing an additional 361,785 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,576,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,774,000 after purchasing an additional 359,581 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,643,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,155,000 after purchasing an additional 301,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILPT opened at $19.89 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $64.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ILPT. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

