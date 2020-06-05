Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,786 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,786 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Omnicell worth $21,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $66.96 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $94.85. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.32 and its 200 day moving average is $76.33.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $229.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.99 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $330,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,529,075.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised their target price on Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.