Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 565,430 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565,430 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $312.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

