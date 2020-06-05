Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,274 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 254,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,274 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $22,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 11,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $128.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.69 and a 200 day moving average of $105.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $66.57 and a 12-month high of $128.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.73.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.