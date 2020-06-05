Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 888 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Northern Trust worth $23,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 429.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $87.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.38. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.68.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $424,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $325,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

