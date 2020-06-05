Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,517 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,982 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of Community Bank System worth $23,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 33,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Community Bank System by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 78.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Community Bank System by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $201,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,186.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 675 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.20 per share, with a total value of $36,585.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,530.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,503 shares of company stock valued at $776,464. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CBU stock opened at $60.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.76. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $72.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.15.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.74 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.85%.

CBU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Hovde Group downgraded Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

