Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,549,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,048,601 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.69% of BGC Partners worth $24,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 62,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,482 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in BGC Partners by 507.2% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 4,052,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,070 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in BGC Partners by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 97,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BGC Partners by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,906,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 228,625 shares during the last quarter. 50.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BGCP. ValuEngine downgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.31 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $6.14.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $603.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.75 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 0.38%. Analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

