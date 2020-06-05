Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.61% of Hillenbrand worth $23,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in Hillenbrand by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 956,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,849,000 after purchasing an additional 131,863 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,251,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,682,000 after purchasing an additional 250,361 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 54.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Hillenbrand by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 63,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Hillenbrand from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $189,750 over the last three months. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HI opened at $27.34 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $40.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.07.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.