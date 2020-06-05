Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 88,552 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $22,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.25.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 93,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $15,876,859.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,122,760.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $6,810,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,103,043.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,252 shares of company stock valued at $35,286,838 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC opened at $157.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.41 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health Inc has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $203.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.48.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

