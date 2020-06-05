ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.43

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.43 and traded as high as $27.65. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $27.09, with a volume of 12,846,591 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,010.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 655,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 596,477 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 621.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 96,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 82,971 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,501,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,045,553 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 184,182.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 103,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 103,142 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

