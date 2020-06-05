Providence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,181 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 686.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.6% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,460.60 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,525.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1,236.17 billion, a PE ratio of 118.41, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,394.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,017.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

