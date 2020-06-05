Pure Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.51

Pure Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.51 and traded as high as $1.30. Pure Bioscience shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 107,443 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $112.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51.

Pure Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 398.58% and a negative net margin of 268.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

Pure Bioscience Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PURE)

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds.

