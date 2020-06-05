Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Celanese Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Celanese in a report released on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 37.21%. Celanese’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CE. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $96.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.65. Celanese has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $128.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Celanese by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Celanese by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,655,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.