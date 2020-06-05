Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Issued By Piper Sandler

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on COOP. TheStreet raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

COOP stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Mr. Cooper Group had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.35 million.

In related news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall bought 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $26,115.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 665,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,326,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. OCO Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 473.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 614,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 507,223 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 409.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 160,072 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 588.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 150,681 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.