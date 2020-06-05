Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Ellington Financial Inc Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ellington Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ellington Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 million. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 9.94%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of EFC stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $472.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.04. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 88.98 and a quick ratio of 88.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.