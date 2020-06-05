Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report released on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 86.62%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

NYSE:CHMI opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $145.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $16.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 157,269 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $849,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 762,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,118,000 after buying an additional 113,800 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 510,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 79,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 73,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

