Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Air Canada (TSE:AC) Reduced by Analyst

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Air Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.73.

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$19.42 on Thursday. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$9.26 and a 1 year high of C$52.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.06.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.15) by C($0.34). The firm had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.78 billion.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

