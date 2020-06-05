Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Decreased by Analyst

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Home Depot in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.59. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.03.

HD stock opened at $248.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.24. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $252.82. The firm has a market cap of $271.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 49,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.